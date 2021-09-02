1.5mn doses of AstraZeneca arrives from Netherlands

The cargo arrived in Tehran by a Qatari airliner under the international COVAX mechanism.

The consignment of the vaccine was delivered to the representative of the Iranian Ministry of Health this morning in the presence of experts from the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund.

On August 27, the Technical Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put the total doses of coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country at over 28 million.

HJ/5295134