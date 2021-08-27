  1. Economy
Iran’s total imported COVID-19 vaccines exceed 28mn: IRICA

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – The Technical Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put the total doses of coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country up to the present time at over 28 million.

With the arrival of other 2,220,000 doses of Chinese vaccines on Thursday, the number of COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country exceeded 28 million doses, Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi added.

He also put the number of shipments of COVID-19 vaccine imported into the country up to the present time at 41, 23 shipments of which are related to import of coronavirus vaccine from China as many as 22,350,000 doses of Sinopharm, three cargoes of AstraZeneca vaccines amounting to 2,911,810 doses imported from Japan, one shipment of COVID-19 vaccine as many as 1,452,000 doses from Italy via COVAX mechanism, 11 shipments of COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine imported from Russia as many as 1,045,000 doses and finally one shipment of COVID-19 vaccine imported from South Korea via COVAX system as many as 700,800 doses.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
