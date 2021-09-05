  1. Politics
FM tasks envoys with supplying vaccines to inside

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – The second meeting of the newly formed Corona Vaccine Supply Headquarters at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was held Sun. chaired by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abollahian.

At the second meeting of the newly formed Corona Vaccine Supply Headquarters at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, the chair of the meeting Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abollahian tasked all ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran abroad to make their utmost efforts to meet the domestic need for Covid-19 vaccines that are produced with high quality that can meet the standards of the Iranian Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education. 

Also in the meeting, the CEO of "Cov Iran Barakat" pharmaceutical company presented a report on the local manufacturing of the Covid-19 vaccines.

