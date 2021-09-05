80% of prisoners in Iran receive Covid-19 vaccines 1st doses

Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi made the comments on Sunday during an inspection visit to the central prison in Gonbad Kavous County in the northern province of Golestan.

The head of Iran's Prisons Organization said that the Iranian establishment attaches great importance to the health of the inmates as can be seen in the high rate of vaccination among them.

Iran is using a mixture of locally-manufactured vaccines and imported vaccines in its general vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 23 million doses of vaccines have been administered in Iran so far, the latest figures show.

