Jul 31, 2021, 12:24 PM

Iran receives 3rd shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from Japan

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – The Technical Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that the 3rd shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine was dispatched fom Japan to Iran via Qatari Airways.

Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi broke the news on Sat. and reiterated that the 3rd consignment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran from Japan late on Friday, July 30.

This shipment includes 725,940 doses of COVID-19 vaccine which was sent from Japan via Qatari Airways and landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) in cooperation with the ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs, he added.

Arvanaghi went on to say that customs formalities of this shipment of COVID-19 vaccine was carried out by IRICA in the shortest time possible and delivered to the representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

He put the coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines imported into the country from Japan up to the present time at 2,911,810 doses.

Japan has dispatched its second shipment of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to Iran and the flight carrying the shipment landed in Tehran early on Friday.

The Japanese government delivered the first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines' donation last Friday evening which contained more than one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Japan.

