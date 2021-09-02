FM Amir-Abdollahian invited to India

During the phone call, Jaishankar congratulated Amir Abdollahian on his appointment as Iran’s foreign minister.

The Indian foreign minister said it’s necessary Iran and India expand their ties. He referred to the wide range of areas in which Iran and India work together like their regional and transportation cooperation. Jaishankar invited the Iranian foreign minister to visit India for further negotiations.

The top Indian diplomat also said Iran and India need to continue consultations on Afghanistan.

Amir Abdollahian thanked his Indian counterpart’s invitation and underscored the need to expand Iran-India relations in different economic fields like future prospects and also cooperation on vaccines. The Iranian foreign minister called for speeding up the Chabahar Project and expanding trade with India.

Amir Abdollahian also spoke of Afghanistan. He said it’s Iran’s principled policy to support the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan made up of all Afghan ethnic groups. Iran’s foreign minister also said the international community including regional nations must join hands to defuse the crisis in Afghanistan.

In a tweet, Jaishankar expressed content about the phone talk.

HJ/MFA