French FM holds phone talk with Amir-Abdollahian over JCPOA

In this phone talk, Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Foreign Minister congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for his appointment as new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, French foreign minister called on his Iranian counterpart to return to nuclear talk for the revival of JCPOA in the shortest time possible.

The request came as Iranian Foreign Minister in a telephone conversation with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić Radman on Tue. regarding Vienna talks said that negotiations should be aimed at securing interests of Iranian people.

In this phone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said that US government must also know that it can speak with noble Iranian nation only with the language of respect.

Earlier, Iranian foreign minister said that Iran is not seeking to escape the negotiating table and the new administration believes in negotiations that have tangible achievements in the interests of the Iranian people.

