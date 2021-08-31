  1. Politics
Taliban announces names of defense, foreign ministers

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Media reported that the Taliban has announced the names of defense and foreign ministers.

According to Sputnik Arabic, the former political deputy of the Taliban Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar has been appointed as the foreign minister while Yaqub Mohammad Omar has been appointed as the defense minister.

