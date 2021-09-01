Bin Salman's said to paly role in attack on Kabul airport

According to the opponent, sources close to the Saudi government in Bin Salman's offices and ministries have confirmed the Saudi Crown Prince's support for the ISIL terrorist group in the attack on Kabul airport.

As he described, MBS has sought to show the Taliban is incapable of ensuring Afghan people's security and prove that under the Taliban Afghanistan will be a hub of terrorism.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, August 26.

A “complex attack” on Thursday at the airport in Afghanistan’s capital caused a number of US and civilian casualties, the Pentagon said.

Several US service members were killed in the attack.

HJ/Al-Alam