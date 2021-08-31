Israel tumor in body of Islamic Ummah: Taliban Spox

In an interview with Al-Alam, Zabihollah Mojahed said the Taliban have gained more experience and the quality of its interaction with the Afghan nation has improved, and that they are more disciplined and purposeful in governance than in the past.

He underlined that the government that is being formed must be based on national interests and in line with the demands of the nation and that the Taliban will witness the formation of such a government in the coming days.

"Consultations are underway to form a government, and there are two or three mechanisms for achieving this goal," he said, "The Taliban leader will decide which mechanism is appropriate for forming a government."

"The government will ensure women's rights in accordance with Islamic law," he informed addressing the women issues.

He also vowed that the Taliban will never target diplomats and international institutions based in Afghanistan.

He added, "The United States wants diplomatic relations with us. These relations will be established in accordance with international law."

"We want to work with the international community at all levels of diplomacy, economics, and trade," he said, "We do not want war."

"Al-Qaeda elements fled the country due to war, insecurity, and ethnic differences with Afghan society. We do not see any trace of the armed elements of al-Qaeda and we have not had any contact with them for a long time."

HJ/FNA14000609000404