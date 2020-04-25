US threats to have no effect on Iran’s path of tech growth: spox

IRGC successfully launched Iran’s first military satellite into space on Wednesday on the 41st anniversary of the force’s formation. Washington rushed to make accusations against Iran, claiming that the launch is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Also, European signatories of the JCPOA repeated the accusations. However, Tehran says the resolution does not ban the country from conventional missile program.

“Progress in military and civilian technological is being considered as an inalienable right by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said Rabiei on Saturday.

“This kind of threat from a country that has become the number one threat to global security and has proven its superiority in violating rules of law will not have the slightest effect on our will to continue on our legal path,” he stressed.

“We have no doubt that the United States will fail to prove this accusation,” Rabiei said, noting that the launch was a routine operation and not in violation of any legal or international law.

“We also advise European countries to learn from past experiences so that we can end this bullying behavior as soon as possible.”

In similar remarks, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi also dismissed US accusations, saying, “Interestingly, the Resolution 2231 is a resolution that the US regime has violated by withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and continues to openly pressure other independent states to violate it.”

MAH/IRN 83763958