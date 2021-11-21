Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 21

Aftab:

Barter trade with Pakistan to overcome pressures

Ebtekar:

Some Arab states sabotaging in Tehran-Damascus ties

Yemenis attack targets deep inside S. Arabia with 14 drones

Etela'at:

Amir-Abdollahian: Rights of Palestinian nation must not be violated

Yemeni Army launches extensive drone operation against Saudi Arabia

Javan:

Robert Malley claims: Returning to JCPOA maybe become impossible

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

UK blacklisting of Hamas draws widespread condemnation

Kayhan:

US on verge of decline

Yemeni army destroys Saudi Arabia's infrastructures with 14 drones

RHM/