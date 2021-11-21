Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 21

Aftab:
Barter trade with Pakistan to overcome pressures
Ebtekar:
Some Arab states sabotaging in Tehran-Damascus ties
Yemenis attack targets deep inside S. Arabia with 14 drones
Etela'at:
Amir-Abdollahian: Rights of Palestinian nation must not be violated
Yemeni Army launches extensive drone operation against Saudi Arabia
Javan:
Robert Malley claims: Returning to JCPOA maybe become impossible
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
UK blacklisting of Hamas draws widespread condemnation
Kayhan:
US on verge of decline
Yemeni army destroys Saudi Arabia's infrastructures with 14 drones
