  1. Iran
Nov 21, 2021, 9:00 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 21

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 21

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, November 21.

Aftab:

Barter trade with Pakistan to overcome pressures

Ebtekar:

Some Arab states sabotaging in Tehran-Damascus ties

Yemenis attack targets deep inside S. Arabia with 14 drones

Etela'at:

Amir-Abdollahian: Rights of Palestinian nation must not be violated

Yemeni Army launches extensive drone operation against Saudi Arabia

Javan:

Robert Malley claims: Returning to JCPOA maybe become impossible

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

UK blacklisting of Hamas draws widespread condemnation

Kayhan:

US on verge of decline

Yemeni army destroys Saudi Arabia's infrastructures with 14 drones

RHM/

News Code 180905
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180905/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News