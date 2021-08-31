Iran sitting volleyball wins Brazil in Tokyo Paralympics

Iran's national sitting volleyball team defeated the Brazilian team at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Monday.

Iran's national sitting volleyball team, which is one of the most hopefuls in this edition of Paralympics Games, played against the Brazilian national team on Monday afternoon and won in 3 straight sets.

The Iranian side had a commanding lead over the match.

Pourmirzaei adds silver to Iran tally at Paralympics

Powerlifter Mansour Pourmirzaei at Men's +107kg category won a silver medal for Iran on Monday.

Mansour Pourmirzaei at Men's +107kg Powerlifting of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games came second to win a silver.

Iran is currently standing at 16th place on the table of the competitions with 10 medals (4 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze medals).

Vienna talks to proceed within 'governing consensus'

The Vienna talks are not aimed at reaching a new agreement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said, adding that from now on, these negotiations will proceed in the form of a governing consensus.

Speaking in his weekly presser on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman answered a question raised by reporters over prospects of JCPOA revival in Vienna talks, he reminded, "The Vienna talks are not aimed at reaching a new agreement."

Eslami makes first remarks as Iran nuclear chief

New Chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami started his activity on Monday morning by his attendance at the venue of the Organization.

Upon his arrival, Eslami was welcomed by former Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi.

During the meeting, the former AEOI chief expressed his pleasure that giant task of the Organization was delegated to a committed, experienced and expert person.

Iran FM returns to Tehran

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian returned to Tehran on Monday morning.

Leading a high-ranking delegation, the minister had left for Baghdad to attend a regional conference aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region and supporting Iraq.

August 29, National Day of Fight Against Terrorism in Iran

Iran is marking the National Day of Fight Against Terrorism on August 29, a day on which the MKO detonated Prime Minister's Office in Tehran, martyring President Mohammad Ali Rajai and PM Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

August 29 is commemorated in Iran as the National Day of Fight Against Terrorism.

On August 29, 1981 the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) detonated a bomb at the office of Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar in Pasteur street in downtown Tehran, martyring senior Iranian officials including the Prime Minister Bahonar, the President Mohammad Ali Rajai as well as some other officials including Tehran Police chief Hooshang Vahiddastjerdi who had a security meeting there.

Iran junior boxing team stand in 4th place in Asian c’ships

The juinor Iranian boxing fighters came in fourth place at the 2021 ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai, UAE.

Iran came in fourth place at the 2021 ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships, which was held in Dubai, UAE with a gold medal by Hirbod Eslami at the 75-kg category and Two bronze medals by Alireza Baratalipour (60 kg) and Mohammad Mehdi Mesbahi (80kg).

Mehdi Olad wins 5th gold for Iran at Paralympics

The Iranian weight thrower Mehdi Awlad won a gold medal for Iran at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Iranian blind weight thrower added the fifth gold medal to Iran's tally at F11 Weight Throw Tokyo Paralympics on Monday.

He threw the weight 14.43 m to come first.

Iranian film 'Ballad of a White Cow' awarded in Austria

Iranian film 'Ballad of a White Cow' directed by Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha has been awarded in the Austrian "Der Neue Heimfilm".

The 'Ballad of a White Cow' directed by Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha won the Best Film award in the 34th "Der Neue Heimfilm" film festival in Austria.

Der Neue Heimatfilm is an international 5-day film festival which takes place every year at the end of August in the town of Freistadt, Austria.

Iran HR council statement on national day against terrorism

The Iranian Judiciary's High Council of Human Rights has called for a global response to the blatant violation of the right to life and taking serious and preventive measures against terrorism.

As Iran marks the National Day of Fight Against Terrorism on August 29, the Judiciary's High Council of Human Rights has issued a statement to call for the global response to the blatant violation of the right to life and the adoption of serious and preventive measures against the sinister phenomenon.

Iran COVID-19 update: 33,780 news cases, 669 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 33,780 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 669 people have lost their lives since Sunday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,918 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 4,960,744.

Iran wheelchair basketball eliminated from Paralympic Games

Iran's national wheelchair basketball team experienced its fourth loss on Monday versus Germany at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Iran wheelchair basketball team suffered a narrow 56-53 defeat against Germany in Group B of the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday.

Iran’s powerlifter wins bronze in 2020 Paralympics

Iranian powerlifter Saman Razi snatched a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in men’s -107 kg.

On the last day of powerlifting competitions that is underway at Tokyo International Forum Hall, Saman Razi, the representative of Iran, gained the bronze medal by lifting 231 kg.

He later failed to lift 233 kg to improve his performance.

