Coop. in intl. forums to neutralize US sanctions ‘essential’: Pres. Raeisi

In a telephone conversion with his Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega on Tue., Iranian President Raeisi emphasized the need for cooperating in international forums to foil sanctions imposed by the United States.

Iran ready to take part in rebuilding Azerbaijan freed areas: Amir-Abdollahian

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Tue., Amir-Abdollahian Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran reiterated that his country is ready to take part in reconstruction of the areas liberated in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Amir-Abdollahian to Mousavi:

Defense diplomacy, an integral part of Iran’s foreign policy

Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir-Abdollahian said that ‘defense diplomacy’ is an integral part of foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in his meeting with Iran’s Army Chief Commander Maj. Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi on Tue., Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated that ‘defense diplomacy’ is an inseparable and integral part of Iran’s foreign policy.

Judiciary spokesman:

Legal process over Gen. Soleimani assassination continues

The Iranian judiciary spokesman has said the legal process against the American officials and their accomplices who played a role in the assassination of top general Qassem Soleimani last year is underway.

The newly appointed spokesman of the Iranian judiciary Zabihullah Khodaeian said during a press conference on Tuesday that the legal process over Lt. General Soleimani assassination continues.

It is worth mentioning earlier this year Iran filed a lawsuit against 47 other American officials identified as playing a role in the assassination of the former commander of the IRGC Quds Force Qassem Soleimani, asking Interpol to arrest them and bring them to justice.

Khatibzadeh:

US occupation brought Afghanistan nothing but destruction

Stating that Iran stands with the brotherly nation of Afghanistan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the 20 years of the US occupation brought Afghanistan nothing but death and destruction.

Referring to the latest developments in Afghanistan, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, "20 years of US occupation brought Afghanistan nothing but death & destruction."

Iran stresses right to fair access to outer space

Stressing the right to fair access to outer space, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations expressed concern about restrictive measures in this regard.

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in the 64th Session of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS 2021).

Pointing to the commitment of Iran to the peaceful use and exploration of space, he stressed that some principles should be considered in the space activities of countries including global and equal access to space for all countries, without discrimination and regardless of their level of scientific, technical and economic progress and rational and equal use of outer space.

Brig. Gen. Sabahifard:

Air defense progresses in research field ‘quite tangible’

The Commander of Army Air Defense Force said that salient progresses and achievements made in the research fields are completely ‘tangible’.

Speaking among commnanders and personnel of Army Air Defense Force on the occasion of commemoration ceremony of National Day of Air Defense on Tue., Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard Commander of Army Air Defense Force reiterated that significant and momentary progresses of Iran’s Air Defense Force in all science and research fields is ‘quite tangible’.

Two Iranian documentaries win at Armenian film festival

Two Iranian documentaries, namely 'Kal Fatemeh' and 'Balora', have won awards at Apricot Tree Ujan International Documentary Film Festival in Armenia.

Directed and produced by Abdolqader Khaledi, 'Balora' has won the special jury award in the short documentary section at the 7th edition of the Armenian festival.

'Kal Fatemeh' by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasari, also won an award at the Apricot Tree Ujan International Documentary Film Festival.

Iran sitting volleyball finds way to Paralympics semis

Iran sitting volleyball team defeated China in straight sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-14) and qualified for the semifinal round of the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Iran will play the Group A runners-up on Thursday.

Iran has already defeated Germany and Brazil in the Games.

Iran has made the final at every game since debuting sitting volleyball and has won six gold medals - making them clear favorites.

Mahdavikia becomes head coach of Iran U23 football team

The former player and captain of the Iranian national football team signed a contract with the Iran football federation to become the head coach of Iran U23 football team.

Mehdi Mahdavikia went to the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) on Tuesday to sign a contract to lead the Iranian Under-23 national football team.

The former Iranian international player, who played for German clubs VfL Bochum, Hamburger SV and Eintracht Frankfurt in the past, received the decree from the FFIRI president Shahabuddin Azizi Khadem to become the new head coach of the 23 football team.

Army chief cmdr.:

MOD playing notable role in enhancing Iran’s defense capacity

Iran’s Army Chief Commander said that the defense ministry has a significant role in enhancing the defense capabilities of armed forces.

He made the remarks in his meeting with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani.

Congratulating Ashtiani on his appointment as Defense Minister, Mousavi said, "The Ministry of Defense has played an important role in enhancing the defense power of the Armed Forces and has been able to meet the strategic defense needs of the Armed Forces by relying on domestic and indigenous capabilities."

Iran COVID-19 infections near 5mn

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the COVID-19 infections across the country are reaching 5 million marks while the deaths from the respiratory disease have hit 107,794.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Health Ministry put the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran at 107,794, saying the disease has taken the lives of 643 patients over the past 24 hours.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has exceeded 4,992,063 following the detection of 31,319 new cases since Monday, the ministry said.

Russia to hold naval drills with Iran in Caspian Sea

Russia would hold naval drills in the Caspian Sea with small missile and artillery ships from Iran, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan in early September, Russia's defense ministry said.

MA/