Amir-Abdollahian after meeting with Syria FM:

Iran, Syria mulling over plan to counter oppressive sanctions

The new Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said after meeting with his Syria counterpart that the two countries are discussing a joint plan to counter oppressive foreign sanctions.

"Iran and Syria are drawing up a plan for the active development of economic and trade cooperation to counter the oppressive sanctions imposed by the enemies," Amir Abdollahian said after meeting with the his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus on Sunday afternoon.

Young Iranian boxing fighter wins gold medal in Asian C'ships

The 75-kg Iranian boxing fighter Hirbod Eslami has bagged a first ever gold medal for Iran at 2021 ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai, UAE.

On the last day of the 2021 ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai, UAE, Iran's 75 kg boxer Hirbod Eslami defeated his powerful Uzbek opponent to win the gold medal.

In the 75-kg final, Eslami narrowly defeated Nekboyev to win the gold medal for Iran for the first time in years.

Iran, Syria FMs hold meeting in Damascus on bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in Damascus.

Welcoming Amir-Abdollahian, Syrian Foreign Minister congratulated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on the successful holding of the presidential election.

He also expressed hope that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi would succeed in his new position and congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as the new Iranian foreign minister.

Former Defense Min.:

Iran's advanced drones highly welcomed by different countries

Former Iran’s Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that different countries in the world highly welcome sophisticated drone (UAVs) manufactured by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He made the remarks in the introduction ceremony of new Defense Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, held at the venue of Imam Ali (PBUH) Conferences Center on Sunday, and reiterated that domestically-produced drones have been highly welcomed by different countries in the world.

Mohammad Eslami appointed as new AEOI chief

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a decree appointed Mohammad Eslami as the new chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

In a decree on Sunday, Ebrahim Raeisi appointed Mohammad Eslami as the new head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

TPO:

Trade promotion with neighbors leads to stability, security

Director-General of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO)'s Office of Arabian and African Countries said that country’s promotion of trade with its neighbors will bring about security, stability and employment prosperity.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Farzad Piltan Director-General of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO)'s Office of Arabian and African Countries reiterated that Iran’s promotion of trade with its neighboring countries will create stability, security, employment and welfare in the country especially at border regions.

Leader’s economic remarks must be pursued: Raeisi

Iranian President Raeisi on Sun. underscored the vitality of pursuing the latest economic remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

The first meeting of the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Board was held on Sunday with the presence of new members and chaired by Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, in which the problems and creating sustainable economic stability in the country were discussed and decided upon.

In this meeting, Ayatollah Raisi appreciated the instructions of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution in yesterday’s meeting and emphasized, "The economic axes of these remarks must be followed and implemented accurately and continuously through the Secretariat of the Board and each member of the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Board”.

'Relying on US for securing regional security mistake'

Deputy Commander of Iran's Border Guards for Operations Brigadier General Jalal Setareh said the recent incident in Afghanistan proved that relying on the US to provide security is not correct.

"Given what happened in Afghanistan, perhaps few military analysts thought the Taliban could take control of the country so quickly," he said, "But the Islamic Republic had long considered the necessary arrangements for various situations so that the tensions in Afghanistan have caused the least turmoil on the eastern borders of Iran."

Iranian powerlifter wins silver medal at Paralympics 2020

Iranian powerlifter Hamed Solhipour won a silver medal in the men’s -97kg at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

The silver came after he successfully lifted 222kg on Sunday.

Panpan Yan of China won the gold medal with 227kg while Colombia's Fabio Torresbronze received the bronze medal with 221kg.

FM holds talks with envoy, Iranian officials in Iraq

Iranian FM Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the ambassador of Iran to Baghdad, heads of missions, and other officials of Iranian institutions in Iraq on Sun.

The meeting was held at the place of the Iranian embassy in Baghdad.

The attendees discussed the latest conditions of Iran-Iraq ties in this meeting.

The minister was briefed about the viewpoints and perspectives of different departments of the Iranian embassy and missions in various issues such as political, economic, cultural-popular, scientific, academic.

Iran wins second gold medal in Judo: 2020 Paralympics

Iranian para judoka Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh claimed a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

In the final match of men’s +100kg category on Sunday, Kheirollahzadeh defeated Revaz Chikoidze of Georgia to win the third gold medal of Iran in the Games.

Boosting defense power necessary to counter arrogant powers

Upgrading military capabilities and developing defense power is necessary to counter the threats and coercion of the arrogant powers, Head of Ideological-Political Organization of the Ministry of Defense said.

Addressing newly-appointed Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani in a message, the Head of Ideological-Political Organization of the Ministry of Defense felicitated him on gaining parliament's vote of confidence.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran, Syria created joint victories in terrorism fighting

Upon his arrival in Damascus, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran and Damascus have created joint victories in the fight against terrorism.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus one hour ago, told reports, "Iran-Syria-Iraq relations are strategic. I am proud to announce that I have made my first bilateral trip to Damascus."

"We have created joint actions and victories in the fight against terrorism. We are going to discuss all areas, including economic, trade and cultural, as well as all areas of interest of the two countries in the meetings in Damascus," he added.

New Iranian diplomats leave for Kabul

New Iranian diplomats left for Kabul to help the Iranian ambassador in Afghanistan and to resume the embassy's affairs, General Director of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department said.

Through a Kabul-Tehran flight on Sunday morning, the staff of the Iranian embassy in Kabul, who experienced hard days during the recent tensions in Afghanistan, returned the country," Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account.

FM Amir-Abdollahian arrives in Damascus

The new Iranian Foreign Minister has just arrived in Damascus, which is the second destination of his first diplomatic tour to the region.

The newly-appointed Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made his first diplomatic tour to Baghdad on Saturday in order to attend the Baghdad regional summit.

