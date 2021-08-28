Iran FM voices support for Iraqi regional initiatives

"We welcome any regional initiative proposed by the Iraqi authorities with the participation of the regional nation", the Iranian newly-appointed foreign minister said.

He made the remarks while leaving the country for Iraq so as to attend the Baghdad regional summit.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added, "We believe that Syria, as an important neighbor of Iraq, should have been invited to the summit."

"Of course, we are in contact with the Syrian leadership regarding security and sustainable development in the region", he also noted.

Stressing the important role of regional countries in such initiatives, the Iranian top diplomat said that Tehran will consult directly with Damascus on the Baghdad Summit.

