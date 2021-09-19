  1. Politics
Sep 20, 2021, 12:30 AM

Malaysia FM congratulates Iranian counterpart

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Dato' Saifuddin bin Abdullah, the foreign minister of Malaysia, congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a message on Sunday.

In a message on Sunday, the foreign minister of Malaysia Dato' Saifuddin bin Abdullah offered congratulations to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on receiving the vote of confidence from the parliament and taking office.

The Malaysian foreign minister also wished success to Amir-Abdollahian on his new post. 

The Malaysian top diplomat emphasized that he was willing to work in close cooperation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran to use the potentialities in the bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Malaysia.

