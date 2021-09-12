  1. Politics
N. Korea FM calls for expanding ties with Iran in message

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has sent a message to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to congratulate him on his appointment and start of work as Iran FM.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Ri Son-gwon, foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea sent a message to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to congratulate him on winning the vote of confidence from the Iranian parliament and start of work as Iran FM.

"I believe that the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries are based on the common struggle against imperialism and the preservation of independence and that these relations have developed in various fields," the DPRK top diplomat said in his message.

Ri Son-gwon expressed hope that these bilateral relations between Iran and his country would expand further. 

