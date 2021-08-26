Top diplomats offer congratulations to new Iran FM

After the congratulatory message from the Russian foreign minister Lavrov yesterday, the Yemeni and Kuwaiti foreign ministers have taken the lead to congratulate their new Iranian counterpart.

The Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf congratulated the confirmation of "Hossein Amir Abdullahian" as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran after the parliament's vote of confidence.

The Yemeni top diplomat reiterated his readiness to strengthen contacts with the Iranian Foreign Ministry in order to broaden areas of cooperation between the two countries. He also invited his new Iranian counterpart to visit Yemen.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah made a phone to Amir-Abdollahian to congratulate him and wish him success at his new post.

In this telephone call, the Kuwaiti foreign minister emphasized the strengthening of cooperation between Iran and his country.

Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah also called for further development and boosting of relations between the two countries.

In the meantime on Thursday, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan congratulated the new foreign minister of Iran.

Jeyhun Bayramov took to Twitter to offer his congratulations to Hossein Amir-Abodollahian, wishing him all the best in his new position.

