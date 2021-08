The Iranian U19 volleyball team trounced the south Asian opponent in three straight of 25-22; 25-15; and 25-22.

This is while India shocked two-time African champion Nigeria 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24 in their opening match of the world championships.

The 2021 FIVB U19 Boys World Championship is underway at Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran.

KI