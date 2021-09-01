Iran into semifinal of 2021 FIVB U19 World Championship

The last game of the quarterfinal was hosted by Iran on Tuesday at Azadi stadium.

The two teams met while Iran finished the group stage with 3 wins and 1 loss and stood in second place of Group A before gaining victory against the Czech Republic in the Round of 16.

At the beginning of the game, Iran head coach Masoud Armat used the initial lineup of, Younes Javan, Amir Ahmad Golzadeh, Pouria Hossein Khanzadeh, Arshia Behnejad, Erfan Norouzi, and Sajjad Jelodarian (Libero).

Iran will meet Poland in the semifinal.

It is worth mentioning that Iran is among the most decorative U19 volleyball teams in the world with two titles, two runners-up, and two bronze medals.

Hosted by Tehran, the World U19 Volleyball Championship started on August 24 with 18 teams and will end on Thursday this week.

