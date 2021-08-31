  1. Sports
Aug 31, 2021, 7:15 PM

Iran sitting volleyball finds way to Paralympics semis

Iran sitting volleyball finds way to Paralympics semis

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Iran sitting volleyball team defeated China in straight sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-14) and qualified for the semifinal round of the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Iran will play the Group A runners-up on Thursday.

Iran has already defeated Germany and Brazil in the Games.

Iran has made the final at every game since debuting sitting volleyball and has won six gold medals - making them clear favorites.

Hosts Japan are debuting in the men's tournament, and are in Group A with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russia Paralympic Committee (RPC), and Rio 2016 bronze medalists Egypt.

Group B is led by Iran but also features Brazil, China, and the last qualifiers, Germany, the Tehran Times reported.

HJ/5293808

News Code 178055
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178055/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News