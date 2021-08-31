Iran sitting volleyball finds way to Paralympics semis

Iran will play the Group A runners-up on Thursday.

Iran has already defeated Germany and Brazil in the Games.

Iran has made the final at every game since debuting sitting volleyball and has won six gold medals - making them clear favorites.

Hosts Japan are debuting in the men's tournament, and are in Group A with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russia Paralympic Committee (RPC), and Rio 2016 bronze medalists Egypt.

Group B is led by Iran but also features Brazil, China, and the last qualifiers, Germany, the Tehran Times reported.

HJ/5293808