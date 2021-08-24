  1. Sports
Iran Volleyball Federation's ultimatum to S. Korea's Vixtorm

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Iran Volleyball Federation has given an ultimatum to South Korean Suwon KEPCO Vixtorm for returning player Bardia Saadat to Iran by August 24.

In a letter to Vixtorm, the Iranian federation has urged the team to return Saadat according to the rules of the FIVB, the clubs are obliged to release players from May 15 to October 15 to their national teams.

Bardia Saadat is an Iranian volleyball player who plays as an opposite for V-League club Suwon KEPCO Vixtorm and the Iran national team. In 2021 Saadat was invited to Iran's senior national team by Vladimir Alekno and made his debut match against Russia in the 2021 Nations League. 

