Iran U21, U19 volleyball beat Italy, Argentina in friendlies

In preparation for FIVB World Championships, the Iranian U21 and U19 volleyball teams held friendly matches against teams from Italy and Argentina on Saturday.

First, the Iranian U21 boys volleyball team faced the team of Argentia U19 in Tehran Azadi Sport Complex and defeated their Latino Amerian rival in 3 straight sets of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-22.

After the coaches agreed to continue the match for another set, Iran could again win the Argentian team 25-19.

Also, the Iranian U19 team played against the Italian U19 team in Azadi Sports Complex in the west of Tehran and defeated their opponent 3-0. According to a report by Iran Volleyball Confederation, after the coaches of the Iranian and Italian teams agreed, the two teams continued the match for another two sets at the end of which the Italian side won Iran 25-21 and 15-19.

In the continuation of these preparatory competitions, the Iranian U21 team will face the German team and the Iranian U19 team will face the Cuban team tomorrow.

