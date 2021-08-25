Iran to host two major Asian volleyball events

Mohammad Reza Davarzani, the president of the Iran Volleyball Federation participated in an online meeting of the board of directors of the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

During the meeting, the Volleyball Federation announced that Iran will host the Asian Boys' U18 Volleyball Championship in 2022 and the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship in 2023. Iran has also expressed its readiness to host the Asian Club Championship.

Iran, now hosting the World Boys' U19 Volleyball Championship, has so far hosted each the Asian U18 and the Asian senior tournaments five times.

ZM/84448353