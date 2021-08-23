Iran U21 volleyball defeats Cuba U19

Before the start of the World U19 Championships, the Iranian U21 team held its second friendly match against Cuba in Tehran at the House of Volleyball on Sunday.

The match ended with a 3-0 victory for Iran.

Amir Hossein Tokhteh, Mehdi Jelveh, Younes Ramezani, Amir Hossein Sedaghat, Sina Nikpour, Amin Khajeh Khalili and Mokhtarbush started the game for Iran.

In this match, Behrouz Atai's team defeated their rival in the first, second, and third sets with scores of 25-11, 25-17, and 25-20, respectively.

With the agreement of the coaches of the two teams, the game continued for another set, which also ended in Iran's victory with a score of 25-13.

Iran's U21 team had previously defeated Argentina's national U19 team 3-0 in their first friendly match.

