S. Arabia continuing to violate ceasefire in Al Hudaydah

Recent reports indicate that Saudi aggression coalition continues to violate the ceasefire in al-Hudaydah province, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and its aggression coalition continue to violate the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province in Yemen and have not adhered to it at all. In the last 24 hours, Saudi aggression coalition has violated the ceasefire 198 times.

Not only Saudi Arabia is targeting Al Hudaydah province with large-scale and massive airstrikes, but also its spy planes are constantly flying over the province, the report added.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire since establishment of a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province within the framework of “Stockholm” Agreement.

Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, the United Nations has not so far taken any action to stop Saudi aggression on Yemen.

