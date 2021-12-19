Yemeni army targets SW Saudi Arabia by explosive-laden drone

Arab media outlets reported on Sunday morning that the Yemeni Armed Forces had launched a drone operation against the Saudi coalition.

Al-Arabiya quoted Turki Al-Maliki, the spokesman for the Saudi coalition as saying that Yemeni forces have fired a drone from the Sanaa Airport towards southern Saudi Arabia.

However, as usual, the Saudi coalition claimed that it had intercepted the drone before it hit the ground in the Khamis Mushait, in southwest Saudi Arabia.

"We are taking the necessary measures to protect ourselves in accordance with international law," Al-Jazeera quoted a spokesman for the Saudi criminal coalition as claiming.

News sources on Saturday reported that the Yemeni army and popular committees had been able to defeat Saudi coalition forces, take control of new positions in northeastern Yemen.

In recent months, Yemeni forces have launched a new round of operations to liberate the province and city of Ma'rib as the heart of the resigned government

