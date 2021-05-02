  1. Politics
Yemeni army targets 'King Khalid' Air Base in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the drone operation against military targets at 'King Khalid' Air Base, saying the target had been hit accurately.

Arab media reported on Sunday morning that the Yemeni Armed Forces had launched a drone operation against the Saudi coalition.

A suicide drone was fired by Yemeni forces at Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia, Sky News reported, citing a spokesman for the Saudi coalition.

The Saudi coalition, of course, as usual, claimed to have intercepted the drone before it hit the target.

"We are taking the necessary measures to protect ourselves in accordance with international law," a spokesman for the Saudi coalition, quoted as saying by Al-Jazeera.

An hour later, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman  Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement that they had targeted the King Khalid Airbase belonging to the Saudi coalition in Khamis Mushait with a “Qasef-2K” drone.

"In the offensive operation against King Khalid Air Base, it was severely damaged, and our operation is a legal response to the escalation of aggression and siege," Saree added.

Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, saying the strikes will continue as long as Riyadh carries on with its airstrikes and blockade.

The Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Yemen for nearly seven years, imposing a siege, starvation and lack of medical supplies on the Yemeni people, and continuing to kill women and children.

These attacks have led to the destruction of Yemen's infrastructure and the spread of poverty, unemployment and the spread of infectious diseases in this country.

