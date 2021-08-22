Japan must take serious steps for unfreezing Iranian assets

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tehran on Sun. and reiterated that Japan must take urgent action in unfreezing Iranian assets blocked in this country.

Stating that the 90-year-old relations between Iran and Japan show the age-old and longevity of historical ties between the two countries, Iranian Parliament Speaker added that relations between the two countries of Iran and Japan should be defined based on a long-term roadmap and Japan needs to react seriously with regards to the pharmaceutical and medicine-related sanctions imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ghalibaf seized this opportunity to thank Japanese government for donating coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against coronavirus pandemic and added, “The humanitarian cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Japan in various fields is a symbol of friendship between governments and people of the two countries.”

Promoting political, economic and cultural relations is one of the parliamentary duties of the two countries, he said, adding that efforts should be made to define relations based on a long-term roadmap.

“We hope that cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of humanitarian, environmental, health and natural disasters, will be further expanded,” Ghalibaf continued.

In the end, Iranian Parliament Speaker pointed to the recent developments in the region and stressed that stability of the region and removal of its problems and crises, including in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, is possible only with the cooperation of regional countries.

Japanese foreign minister, for his turn, said that Japanese parliament is vehemently interested in developing ties with Iranian Parliament.

“We hope that in the coming days, webinars will be held between heads of parliamentary friendship groups of the two sides," Toshimitsu Motegi emphasized.

Turning to the donation of COVID-19 vaccine by Japan to the Islamic Republic of Iran, visiting Japanese foreign minister said that Japan’s assistance to Iranian people during the outbreak of pandemic indicates depth of friendly ties between Iran and Japan.

