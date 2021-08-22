Homegrown ‘Noora’ corona vaccine to reach final stage soon

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) 64-bed Hospital of Kerman (special of coronavirus patients) in Kerman on Sunday, Major General Hossein Salami said that ‘Noora’ vaccine was successful in its first phase of clinical trials and effective steps have been taken for entering the second phase of clinical trials of the vaccine.

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) continues to vaccinate people against coronavirus, COVID-19, in cooperation and collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and universities of medical sciences throughout the country, Salami emphasized.

Earlier, Iranian Health Ministry announced that second Iranian-made vaccine has obtained the necessary permit to join the national vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second locally produced anti-Covid-19 vaccine has obtained the necessary permit to be used in the general vaccination of the Iranian population after COV-Iran Barakat which was given the permit on June 14.

