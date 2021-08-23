Moscow hopeful to host President Raeisi after pandemic

"As you know, before the start of the pandemic, our presidents regularly met in Russia, Iran, on the margins of various international events. ...We hope that as the epidemiological situation normalizes, the right conditions will emerge for it [the visit] to take place", Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan has told Sputnik.

The ambassador also said that Russia supports Iran's application for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), filed in 2008.

"We have close, and on a number of international and regional issues, coinciding positions. In connection with the SCO summit scheduled for September of this year in Dushanbe, I would like to confirm that Russia supports Iran's application for full membership in this organization", Dzhagaryan said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed preparations for the upcoming SCO summit with Raeisi when he congratulated his Iranian counterpart on winning the nation's recent presidential election.

