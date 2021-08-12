Russian, British envoys summoned by Iran Foreign Ministry

The ambassadors of Britain and Russia published a photo of their meeting, trying to make it similar to the famous photo of the meeting of the leaders of the three allied leaders in World War II in Tehran.

Following the photo published by the Russian and British envoys, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Tehran, as well as the British ambassador were summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the Russian ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan stated that his intention to publish this photo was merely a reminder of Russia's alliance with Britain against the Nazi army during World War II and that there was no anti-Iranian motive behind the photo.

Emphasizing the strategic as well as the deep and friendly relations between Iran and Russia, the Russian ambassador regretted that this photo has caused misunderstanding and resentment among the patriotic people of Iran.

After hearing the ambassador's explanations, the Director-General of the Eurasian Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the friendly relations between Iran and Russia, reminding that the publishing of this photo, even with no anti-Iranian intention, was not acceptable.

It was also emphasized that over the past 42 years, the Iranians have repeatedly proven that they seriously protect their independence and national dignity.

British envoy also expressed his respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the people, and the history of this country, saying, "I emphasize that there were no malicious intentions behind this issue."

The ambassadors sought to remind the Russian-British alliance against the Nazi army during World War II, he added.

In the end, the British ambassador expressed hope that during his mission in Tehran, he would be able to help develop the relations between the two countries, based on gaining and promoting mutual respect and trust.

RHM/FNA14000521000326/14000521000405