Aug 22, 2021, 3:30 PM

7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – British military announced on Sun. that seven Afghans were killed in chaos at Kabul airport.

At least seven Afghans have been killed in the crowds near Kabul's international airport as tens of thousands tried to leave Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover of the country, the British defense ministry said in a statement Sunday.

“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can manage the situation as safely and securely as possible," the defense ministry said in a statement.

Several videos, which are being shared on social media, have shown desperate dash by Afghans to flee the Taliban, who swept into Kabul a week ago after their lightning advance seized the country.

On Saturday, a video posted to Twitter by Barak Ravid, a reporter for Walla News, showed the continuing chaos and desperation at Kabul airport.

