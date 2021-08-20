Taliban seized 2,000 armored vehicles, 40 choppers

About a month ago, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense posted on social media photographs of seven brand new helicopters arriving in Kabul delivered by the United States, Reuters reported.

In a matter of weeks, however, Taliban had seized most of the country, as well as any weapons and equipment left behind by fleeing Afghan forces.

Video showed the advancing insurgents inspecting long lines of vehicles and opening crates of new firearms, communications gear and even military drones.

“Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now,” one US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Current and former US officials say there is concern those weapons could be used to kill civilians, be seized by other militant groups such as Islamic State to attack US-interests in the region.

President Joe Biden’s administration is so concerned about the weapons that it is considering a number of options to pursue.

On the other hand, since last Sunday, when Taliban took control of Afghanistan, they have largely succeeded in establishing public order, saying that the world should recognize us.

Meanwhile, Michael McCool, a Republican member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the Taliban's arming with American weapons a threat to the security of Washington and its allies.

