Iran registers over 24,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

According to the statement released on Saturday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 4,640,695 with the death toll standing at 101,354.

Over the last 24 hours, 24,179 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 3,666 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

7,626 patients are in critical condition while 3,902,808 patients have recovered, the statement added.

So far more than 27.75 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, according to the ministry's statement.

