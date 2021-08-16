  1. Politics
Aug 16, 2021, 12:40 PM

Kazakh vessels enter Iran waters to attend Intl. Sea Cup

Kazakh vessels enter Iran waters to attend Intl. Sea Cup

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Kazakhstani vessels entered Iranian waters as the first vessels to participate in the International Sea Cup.

On Monday morning, the Kazakh ships entered the waters of Iran in Anzali port. 

The sixth edition of the Bandar Anzali International Sea Cup will host the vessels from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia on the Caspian Sea, and about 400 personnel will take part in the competition.

International Sea Cup in the buoyancy section include the stages of surface shooting, aerial shooting, containment of buoy at sea and injury control.

The Cup will be held in two stages at sea and on the beach, and Iran's Bandar Anzali hosts buoyancy competitions and Chabahar port hosts diving competitions.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan recently announced the presence of two Azerbaijani military vessels in the port of Anzali to participate in international naval competitions. 66 sailors of the Navy of the Republic of Azerbaijan are scheduled to take part in the competition, which will be held from August 22 in the port of Anzali in Iran.

ZZ/5282521

News Code 177417
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177417/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News