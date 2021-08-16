Kazakh vessels enter Iran waters to attend Intl. Sea Cup

On Monday morning, the Kazakh ships entered the waters of Iran in Anzali port.

The sixth edition of the Bandar Anzali International Sea Cup will host the vessels from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia on the Caspian Sea, and about 400 personnel will take part in the competition.

International Sea Cup in the buoyancy section include the stages of surface shooting, aerial shooting, containment of buoy at sea and injury control.

The Cup will be held in two stages at sea and on the beach, and Iran's Bandar Anzali hosts buoyancy competitions and Chabahar port hosts diving competitions.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan recently announced the presence of two Azerbaijani military vessels in the port of Anzali to participate in international naval competitions. 66 sailors of the Navy of the Republic of Azerbaijan are scheduled to take part in the competition, which will be held from August 22 in the port of Anzali in Iran.

