Army navy fleet return home from mission to Red Sea

Upon their arrival, the Iranian Army Navy's intelligence and operational fleet 76 were welcomed by the Army Navy commanders and personnel at Bandad Abbas province in Hormozgan Province on the Persian Gulf.

The 76th Naval Fleet of the Army Navy had been dispatched to escort the Iranian oil tankers and commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The fleet spent more than 78 days in their mission in international waters sailed a distance of more than 7600 nautical miles.

During the welcoming ceremony, Admiral Aria Shafqat Rudsari, the commander of the District 1 of the Army Navy in the Persian Gulf said that the 77th Naval Fleet of the Army Navy had been dispatched to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to continue the escorting mission.

