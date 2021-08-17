Three other US military convoys targeted in S Iraq

Iraqi sources reported on Tuesday noon that three US military convoys were attacked in different parts of the country.

The Saberin News reported that one convoy was targeted in Al Diwaniyah province, another in Babylon and a third convoy in Samawah city.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last night, News sources reported that two US logistics convoys had been attacked in Baghdad. A group called Ashab al-Kahf (The Companions of the Cave) is said to have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

ZZ/FNA14000526000279