Aug 13, 2021, 9:46 AM

Two US logistics convoys targeted near Baghdad

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – On early Friday, two logistics convoys of the US military were targeted in Yusufiya and al-Mushdah areas of Baghdad.

News sources reported on Friday morning that at least two US logistics convoys had been attacked.

The Sabreen news channel close to Iraqi Resistance groups reported that a US military logistics convoy had been targeted in Baghdad's Yusufiya township.

Shortly after, the source reported that another convoy was targeted in al-Mushdah area in Baghdad.

No group has claimed responsibility for today's attack.

On Thursday evening, news sources reported that a US coalition logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb in the southern Iraqi province of Al-Diwaniyah.

Dozens of attacks on US troops have been reported since spring. A piece of legislation approved in the Iraqi parliament in early 2020 after the US assassination of a Resistance forces commander near Baghdad airport has called for an end to the presence of the foreign troops in the country, something that has yet to be fulfilled.

Marzieh Rahmani
