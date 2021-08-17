US left chaos in Afghanistan: Chinese FM spox

Speaking in her regular press briefing on Tue., Hua Chunying reiterated that the United States left nothing but chaos in Afghanistan.

China has accused Washington of wreaking havoc in Afghanistan, which has left the country in turmoil, she said, stating that the United States left a terrible mess of unrest, division and broken families in Afghanistan.

US power and its role is ‘destructive’, not constructive, she stressed.

Earlier, China had said it was seeking "friendly relations" with Taliban in response to developments in Afghanistan. Beijing also announced the "normal operation" of the Chinese Embassy in Kabul.

According to her, Beijing government respects right of Afghan people to determine their destiny and wants to develop relations and cooperation with this country.

MA/5283671