'Resistance to oppression, struggles for freedom continue'

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "Despite the wishes of a long line of oppressors, the battle against tyranny did not end in Karbala, or in 670 CE."

"14 centuries later, resistance to oppression and struggles for freedom continue across the globe. On #Ashura2021 Hussein's beacon shines on," he added.

His tweet refers to a quote of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam, as saying, "If you never believe in religion nor fear the hereafter, then at least be free from Tyranny and Arrogance."

ZZ/FNA14000528000380