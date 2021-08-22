  1. Politics
Aug 22, 2021, 1:14 PM

Pak FM to visit Iran to discuss developments in Afghanistan

Pak FM to visit Iran to discuss developments in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Iran and three other neighboring countries of Afghanistan to discuss the recent developments happening in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Foreign Minister of Pakistan will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran and three neighboring countries of Afghanistan including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on August 24 with a focus on the recent development in Afghanistan.

Turning to his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Qureshi said that comprehensive and constructive talks were held in a phone conversation with the Chinese Foreign Minister on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

In response to a question regarding the formation of a new government in Kabul, he said, “It is too early to talk about these issues because negotiations are underway between various groups and Taliban in Kabul to form a new government.”

MA/FNA14000531000331

News Code 177648
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177648/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News