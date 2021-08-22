Pak FM to visit Iran to discuss developments in Afghanistan

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Foreign Minister of Pakistan will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran and three neighboring countries of Afghanistan including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on August 24 with a focus on the recent development in Afghanistan.

Turning to his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Qureshi said that comprehensive and constructive talks were held in a phone conversation with the Chinese Foreign Minister on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

In response to a question regarding the formation of a new government in Kabul, he said, “It is too early to talk about these issues because negotiations are underway between various groups and Taliban in Kabul to form a new government.”

