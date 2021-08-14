Zionists raid Palestinians in Nablus, injure dozens

The series of hostile actions of Zionist regime’s forces against Palestinian citizens still continue in various parts of the West Bank. The Zionists continued to attack the city of Nablus, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, fierce clashes broke out between Palestinians and Zionist regime’s forces after Zionist army attacked the city of Nablus. Witnesses said dozens of Palestinians were seriously injured during the clashes.

Earlier, Zionist regime’s forces had attacked the city of Hebron and had clashed with the Palestinians. Recently, Palestinian Resistance groups have announced to Egypt, as a mediator of ceasefire in Gaza, that in the coming hours the deadline set for the Zionist enemy to lift the siege of Gaza, reopen the crossings and deliver Qatari financial aid to Gaza will end and the situation will possibly be moving towards tension and conflict again.

The Palestinian Resistance Front had recently warned the Zionist regime that if it did not comply with the Palestinians' commitments by the end of the week, a new round of tensions would begin at Gaza Strip border against the Zionist regime.

