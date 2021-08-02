'Sword of Al-Quds' not last battle against Zionist regime

Khaled al-Batsh on Monday stated that “Operation Sword of Al-Quds” is not the last battle against the occupying Zionist regime, Al-Mayadeen reported.

“Our battle with Zionists will continue until the complete liberation of all Palestinian lands and territories. As long as the Zionists occupy Palestinian lands, Palestinians struggles against them will not stop," he reiterated.

The occupying regime of Israel mistakenly thought that it could defeat the Resistance movement in Palestine, but high warfare facilities of the Resistance groups surprised Zionists, he said, adding that consequences of the Battle of Sword of Al-Quds are still visible.

The senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement also stated that the Zionist regime is trying to materialize the objectives that failed to attain them on the battlefield through tightening the siege of the Gaza Strip and prevention of entry of various goods into this region.

MA/5270799