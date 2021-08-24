Hamas strongly condemns new Zionists’ attack on Gaza Strip

Ismail Rezvan, a senior member of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Palestine, Hamas, reacted to the recent attack of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip and strongly condemned it, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, he stated that Zionist regime continues its aggression against Gaza, but this time it targeted vacant lands in the region.

The attacks launched by the Zionist enemy on empty land areas in Gaza Strip show complete desperation and confusion of officials and commanders of the occupying regime of Israel, he said, adding that these attacks also show the complete defeat of the Zionist regime against the resistance and stability of Palestinian people.

Fighter jets of the Zionist regime targeted areas in the north, south and west of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning with widespread and nonstop attacks.

Following the attack, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, announced that it has shot down a Zionist-owned drone in the skies of the Khan Yunis area.

This is while that UN Human Rights Watch issued a statement yesterday regarding the Israeli attacks on residential areas in Gaza Strip during the recent war.

The United Nations Human Rights Watch says Israeli airstrikes on four residential buildings in Gaza during the recent war has been a violation of war laws and are considered war crimes.

MA/5287794