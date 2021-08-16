Three Palestinians martyred in West Bank

The Zionist regime’s forces continue their hostile actions against Palestinians in various parts of the occupied lands and territories, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, Zionist regime’s forces continued their hostile measures and attacked the city of "Jenin" in northern West Bank. The brutal attack was followed by heavy clashes erupted between Palestinian youth and Zionist military forces.

Arabic-language media reported that three young Palestinians were shot dead by Zionist regime’s forces in the course of fierce clashes.

The Zionist regime's crime against Palestinian youth comes as Resistance groups had previously warned Tel Aviv that they will receive harsh response if they commit any crime against Palestinians.

