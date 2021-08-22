Massive explosion rocks central Gaza after Zionist attack

Palestinian media reported a massive explosion in the center of the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning. According to the report, the Israeli regime's fighters bombed some positions in the Gaza Strip.

Zionist fighters targeted Palestinian Resistance positions in central Gaza, news sources reported.

Some sources said the target of the attack was Resistance positions in the 'Arin' area of central Gaza.

Al-Mayadeen also reported that the Israeli regime's fighters attacked various areas in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime's army said in a statement that it had bombed four Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip in response to the events in northern Gaza.

Zionist sources have previously reported that a Zionist military force was wounded in a shooting on the border with Gaza.

