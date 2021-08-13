Iran COVID-19 update: 39,049 news cases, 568 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 39,049 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 568 people have lost their lives since Wednesday.

Russian, British envoys summoned by Iran Foreign Ministry

Following a photo published by the Russian and British envoys, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Tehran, as well as the British ambassador were summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iran consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif transferred to Kabul

Following the escalation of tensions in northern Afghanistan, the Iranian Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif transferred its activities from Mazar-e-Sharif to Kabul for a limited period of time.

Rapid compensation of non-diplomatic moves necessary

President Raeisi's proposed foriegn minister called for rapid compensation and correction of non-diplomatic moves taken by the ambassadors of Britain and Russia.

Tehran sympathizes with Algeria over massive wildfire

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman expressed sympathy over the massive wildfires that have engulfed northern regions of Algeria, killing and injuring several people.

Embassy: Moscow to boost relations with Tehran based on mutual respect

Iran is Russia's friend and neighbor, and the country will continue to strengthen relations based on mutual respect, the Russian embassy said.

Zarif reacts to photo taken by UK, Russian envoys

In a tweet on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Minister reacted to a photo taken by the ambassadors of Russia and Britain.

MAH