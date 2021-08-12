Rapid compensation of non-diplomatic moves necessary

"The non-diplomatic action of two foreign ambassadors in Tehran has stifled public opinion in the Islamic Republic of Iran", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted Thursday.

He made the comments in reaction to the photo published by the ambassadors of Britain and Russia which was similar to the famous photo of the meeting of the leaders of the three allied leaders in World War II in Tehran.

"Such an act ignored diplomatic etiquette and national pride of the people of Iran", he said.

"Quick correction of such mistake is necessary", Amir-Abdollahian, the proposed Foreign Minister of Raeisi's administration stressed.

In a thread of tweets, the Russian Embassy in Tehran justified the envoy's move, saying, "Taking into account the ambiguous reaction to our photo, we would like to note that it does not have any anti-Iranian context", the Russian embassy said, adding, "We were not going to offend the feelings of the friendly Iranian people."

"The only meaning that this photo has to pay tribute to the joint efforts of the allied states against Nazism during the Second World War", the embassy wrote.

"Iran is our friend and neighbor, and we will continue to strengthen relations based on mutual respect", it added.

RHM/